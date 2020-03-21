Prabhas Goes Under Self-Quarantine After Returning from Georgia
Actor Prabhas, who recently returned from Georgia after shooting for his upcoming film, has announced that he has self-quarantined as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. He shared the news in an Instagram post with a note that read: “On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in the light of the increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe.”
The Baahubali actor's co-star Pooja Hegde had earlier posted a photo of herself wearing a mask on Instagram while at a layover in Istanbul on her way to Georgia.
Priyadarshi, who is also part of the film has said he too will self-isolate.“So I made a choice, I will be at home for next 14 days before giving myself a clean chit. Because #SocialDistancing is the need of the hour. Let's not panic but let's just be cautious and considerate towards each other's wellbeing,” he tweeted.
Anupam Kher on Friday, 20 March, announced that he would self-quarantine despite not showing sypmtoms of COVID-19 after he returned to Mumbai from New York. “I have just landed. I was tested at the airport and I was given a clean chit. But on my own I will be staying at home. I've to go on self-isolation. We must,” he told PTI. Shabana Azmi, who returned from Budapest, also took to Twitter and said she is under self-isolation until 30 March.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)