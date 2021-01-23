Popular Talk Show Host Larry King Passes Away at 87

Legendary talk show host Larry King passed away at the age of 87. The award-winning TV and radio host became a household name with his long-running CNN show Larry King Live. The announcement of his death was made with a statement posted on his Twitter handle, which read:

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, which it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true star of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”