Popular Talk Show Host Larry King Passes Away at 87
Legendary talk show host Larry King passed away in Los Angeles.
Legendary talk show host Larry King passed away at the age of 87. The award-winning TV and radio host became a household name with his long-running CNN show Larry King Live. The announcement of his death was made with a statement posted on his Twitter handle, which read:
"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, which it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true star of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”
According to reports, King has battled several health issues including prostate cancer and type-two diabetes. He also is said to have suffered a heart attack in 1987 that required a bypass surgery. More recently in 2017 he underwent a surgical procedure to remove a malignant tumour from his lung.
According to a report in USA Today, he had a stroke in March 2019 and was in a coma for weeks and had even considered suicide as per an interview he did at Los Angeles station KTLA. But he recovered after an angioplasty and kept on working.
In his personal life, over a span of 45 years Larry King was married eight times to seven women. He first married his high-school sweetheart Freda Miller at the age of 19, his last wife was Shawn Southwick, who he married in 1997.
A report in Rolling Stones states that earlier this year, two of King’s adult children – son Andy and daughter Chaia – died within weeks of each other. The iconic TV show host continued to work and release new episodes of his YouTube series Larry King Now despite their tragic deaths. King was to enter the world of podcasting in May this year.
While no cause of death has been given, it was earlier reported by CNN that he was hospitalised with COVID-19.
King is said to have conducted around 50,000 on air interviews. Across world leaders, movie stars, musical legends, sports personalities he had done it all. King’s funeral and memorial service will be announced later.
