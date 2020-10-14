Pooja Bhatt Calls For Aid For Actor Faraaz Khan's Treatment

Details about Faraaz Khan's condition were shared on the fundraiser, started by his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. “Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated, so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core,” it read.

The statement further read that Faraaz suffered a seizure while the ambulance was on its way to pick him up. He suffered two more seizures on the way to the hospital.

“Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn’t able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability,” it added.