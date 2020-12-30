Pics: Malaika Arora Bids Adieu to 2020 from Goa

Malaika Arora is spending the last few days of 2020 in Goa. The actor, who flew to Goa with Arjun Kapoor a few days back, has been sharing a lot of pictures on Instagram. Malaika Arora is currently staying at her sister Amrita Arora and brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak's holiday home, Azara Beach House.

While in some photos we can see Malaika chilling by the swimming pool in others she can be seen practising yoga. Sharing a set of pictures, Malaika Arora wrote: "Home away from home Azara Beach House. Bliss and tranquility, 'the perfect getaway home.' Just too stunning."