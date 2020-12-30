Pics: Malaika Arora Bids Adieu to 2020 from Goa
Malaika and Arjun are currently vacationing in Goa.
Malaika Arora is spending the last few days of 2020 in Goa. The actor, who flew to Goa with Arjun Kapoor a few days back, has been sharing a lot of pictures on Instagram. Malaika Arora is currently staying at her sister Amrita Arora and brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak's holiday home, Azara Beach House.
While in some photos we can see Malaika chilling by the swimming pool in others she can be seen practising yoga. Sharing a set of pictures, Malaika Arora wrote: "Home away from home Azara Beach House. Bliss and tranquility, 'the perfect getaway home.' Just too stunning."
Posting another photo showing her stretching by the pool Malaika wrote, "It's time to relax, slow down and celebrate you and your loved ones. Bask in the sun, relax by the pool, exercise every inch of your muscle and welcome new aspirations and goals. So let's begin the week with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek."
On Monday, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from Amrita and Shakeel's "holiday home". He wrote: "When you don't feel like leaving... What a house you've built! Goa never had a better holiday home."
