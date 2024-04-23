'People Would Not Audition Me For Lead Roles': Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Srikanth, a film based on visually-challenged industrialist Srikanth Bolla.
The Quint spoke to the actor about the adversities he has faced in his career, the recent 'plastic surgery' controversy, his learnings while playing the character of Srikanth and more.
When asked about the early days in his career Rajkummar said, "Initially, nobody would even audition me for the lead parts. There was a preconceived mindset that actors have to look a certain way and have six-packs." The actor added that he has seen a lot rejections but it is a part of the process.
Rajkummar also opened up about the recent conversation around his appearance and rumours of him getting a chin implant. "I want to speak about a picture that has gone viral. That guy doesn't look like me. I strongly believe that's an edited picture. First, my skin looks flawless while in reality I have these lines and I am proud of them," he said. The actor further clarified that he has not done any plastic surgery. "About 8-9 years back, I got some chin fillers done."
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is set to release on 10 May.
Editor: Veeru
