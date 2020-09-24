Payal’s Allegations Against Anurag: What We Know & What We Don’t

Payal Ghosh's attempt to malign three other actors in her allegations against Anurag Kashyap needs to be called out too. In her interviews to the media, Payal has dragged in the names of Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill as part of her claims against Anurag. These are actors who have worked hard over the years and made a name for themselves in the industry. It is totally unacceptable for someone to make allegations that dishonour other women without proof.

Richa Chadha decided to send a legal notice to Payal over her comments "Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadda', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties." a statement from her lawyer said.

Huma Qureshi reacted saying "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else."

While Mahi Gill in an interview to Etimes said "All I want to say is that I have known Anurag for a long time now. We may not be in touch but I am sure Anurag can never ever speak like this about any of his actors."

The #MeToo movement is about giving courage to women to stand up and speak about their traumatic experiences at the hands of powerful men, it should not become a movement that slanders other women or casts aspersions on the character of other women without any basis.