You Are Not Smarter Than Coronavirus: Parineeti Cautions People
The outbreak of coronavirus has created panic across the world. Now, in an Instagram post, actor Parineeti Chopra cautioned people not to take it lightly and shrug the pandemic off.
Parineeti Chopra shared screenshots of a post by one Cristina Higgins, wherein the woman recounted her experience from Italy. “I am writing to you from Bergamo, Italy, at the heart of the coronavirus crisis. The news media in the US has not captured the severity of what is happening here. I am writing this post because each of you, today, not the government, not the school district, not the mayor, each individual citizen has the chance today to take actions that will deter the Italian situation from becoming your own country’s reality,” the woman wrote, warning everyone to take coronavirus seriously.
To which Parineeti had something to add. She wrote, “GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a “hype on social media.” Stop saying “it only affects the elderly.” Stop saying “oh but the death rate of flu is more.” Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is real. Its extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. And be safe. #coronavirus”
While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 will be released as scheduled, reports suggest that they could be postponed if the situation escalates.
SpotboyE quoted Shibashish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, which is producing the films, as saying, “No decision has been taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is, i.e. the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery.”