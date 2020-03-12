You Are Not Smarter Than Coronavirus: Parineeti Cautions People

The outbreak of coronavirus has created panic across the world. Now, in an Instagram post, actor Parineeti Chopra cautioned people not to take it lightly and shrug the pandemic off.

Parineeti Chopra shared screenshots of a post by one Cristina Higgins, wherein the woman recounted her experience from Italy. “I am writing to you from Bergamo, Italy, at the heart of the coronavirus crisis. The news media in the US has not captured the severity of what is happening here. I am writing this post because each of you, today, not the government, not the school district, not the mayor, each individual citizen has the chance today to take actions that will deter the Italian situation from becoming your own country’s reality,” the woman wrote, warning everyone to take coronavirus seriously.