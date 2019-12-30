Padma Lakshmi Calls out The New Yorker for Mistaking Her for PC

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had also opened up about being mistaken for Priyanka several times by the foreign media. A few months after being referred to as Priyanka at the Los Angeles airport, Deepika told PTI : “It’s not just about me being offended. It’s you all in this room who should be offended. It’s not just ignorance, it is racist too. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should actually be calling them out and educating them instead of encouraging it. Ignorance is ignorance. I feel bad for them.”

Priyanka Chopra has also been a part of mistaken identity. A picture of Yukta Mookhey was used instead of her by ABC, the network that aired her debut American series Quantico.