Padma Lakshmi Calls out The New Yorker for Mistaking Her for PC
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi recently called out The New Yorker magazine for tagging Priyanka Chopra in a post featuring her. The model, author and actor recently featured in one of The New Yorker’s “celebrity cartoon take-over” posts, in which the magazine posts about a celebrity's favourite cartoon illustration published before. While it got Padma Lakshmi’s photo right, they tagged Priyanka’s Instagram handle instead.
Sharing a screenshot of the Insta post which is now deleted, Padma wrote, “ "Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shout-out. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings.”
Earlier, Deepika Padukone had also opened up about being mistaken for Priyanka several times by the foreign media. A few months after being referred to as Priyanka at the Los Angeles airport, Deepika told PTI : “It’s not just about me being offended. It’s you all in this room who should be offended. It’s not just ignorance, it is racist too. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should actually be calling them out and educating them instead of encouraging it. Ignorance is ignorance. I feel bad for them.”
Priyanka Chopra has also been a part of mistaken identity. A picture of Yukta Mookhey was used instead of her by ABC, the network that aired her debut American series Quantico.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)