Nonsense Being Spouted by Some: Naseeruddin on Sushant's Demise

In a veiled reference to Kangana Ranaut, who has been putting out videos calling Sushant's death a 'planned murder', Naseeruddin said, "Nobody is interested in what a half-educated starlet, who has taken upon herself to get justice for Sushant, has to say. If it is a question of justice, I feel we need to pin our faith in the law and if it is none of our business we shouldn't be concerned about it".

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra on 14 June. Investigation regarding his death is underway.

(Inputs: India Today)