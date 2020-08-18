Nonsense Being Spouted by Some: Naseeruddin on Sushant's Demise
The veteran actor called the conspiracy theories and politics around Sushant's death sickening.
Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has led to heated discussions on topics such as nepotism, insider-outsider in the Bollywood industry, movie mafia etc. A number of celebrities have expressed their opinions regarding the same. In an interview with India Today Television, Naseeruddin Shah dismissed the existence of 'movie mafia'. The veteran actor also said that the frustrated people are coming out with different conspiracy theories around Sushant's death and indulging in politics.
I was deeply grieved when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. I didn't know him personally but he was talented, and it's a waste of a life. But the politics and conspiracy theories surrounding his demise is sickening. I did not bother to follow the nonsense being spouted by a bunch of people. Everyone who is frustrated in mind, about the commercial industry is just vomiting out to the press".Naseeruddin Shah, Actor
In a veiled reference to Kangana Ranaut, who has been putting out videos calling Sushant's death a 'planned murder', Naseeruddin said, "Nobody is interested in what a half-educated starlet, who has taken upon herself to get justice for Sushant, has to say. If it is a question of justice, I feel we need to pin our faith in the law and if it is none of our business we shouldn't be concerned about it".
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra on 14 June. Investigation regarding his death is underway.
(Inputs: India Today)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.