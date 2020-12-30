News of Ranbir & Alia's Engagement Incorrect: Randhir Kapoor

After photos surfaced of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leaving for Jaipur, there were a number of reports suggesting the actors are all set to get engaged in Ranthambore on Wednesday, 30 December. However, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor has refuted the rumours, as per a report by the indianexpress.com.

Kapoor told the publication,"Reports of Ranbir and Alia's engagement are incorrect. Were they to get engaged on Wednesday my family and I would also have been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to ring in the new year".