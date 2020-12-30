News of Ranbir & Alia's Engagement Incorrect: Randhir Kapoor
There were reports about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's engagement after the duo were clicked leaving for Jaipur.
After photos surfaced of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leaving for Jaipur, there were a number of reports suggesting the actors are all set to get engaged in Ranthambore on Wednesday, 30 December. However, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor has refuted the rumours, as per a report by the indianexpress.com.
Kapoor told the publication,"Reports of Ranbir and Alia's engagement are incorrect. Were they to get engaged on Wednesday my family and I would also have been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to ring in the new year".
Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are in Ranthambore for a vacation. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also joined them in Jaipur. Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie on her Instagram story.
Some time back, Ranbir Kapoor had opened up about his wedding in an interview with Rajeev Masand. "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life," the actor had said.
(With inputs from theindianexpress.com)
