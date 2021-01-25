Did the President Unveil a Photo of Actor Prosenjit as Netaji? 

Prosenjit Chatterjee’s portrait as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled in the Rashtrapati Bhavan?

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
President Kovind unveiling a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
i

On 23 January to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the President of India unveiled a portrait of the freedom fighter at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President’s official Twitter handle also posted images from the function.

Did the President Unveil a Photo of Actor Prosenjit as Netaji? 

However, there were soon claims that the portrait unveiled by the President was not of the real Subhas Chandra Bose, but of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played Netaji in a Bengali film that dealt with his mysterious death titled Gumnaami directed by Srijit Mukherjee.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted a message saying, “God Save India (because this government certainly can’t)” in reaction to the incident.

The President of India’s official Twitter handle is yet to react to this mix-up.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!