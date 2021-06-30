Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher & Other Celebs Mourn Raj Kaushal's Demise
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to a cardiac arrest.
Actor Mandira Bedi's husband and producer Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, 30 June, due to a cardiac arrest. Raj is survived by Mandira and two kids, Vir and Tara.
Condolences are pouring in from the film industry for the family. Neha Dhupia posted a photo from one of their get-togethers on Instagram and wrote, "Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj"
Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted, "Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP".
Actor Rohit Roy, who was a close friend of Raj, penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram. "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend... And just like that, he’s gone, even without saying good bye too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair… Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is…"
Here are some more messages from the industry:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.