On Monday, 18 May, Neetu Singh took to Instagram to share a family photograph featuring her late husband Rishi Kapoor, along with Ranbir, Riddhima and granddaughter Samara."How I wish this picture could remain complete as is," wrote Neetu.Recently, Riddhima had treated fans with some more priceless photographs featuring the Kapoor family.Made Fans Go Weak in the Knees: Priyanka Writes Eulogy for RishiVeteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30 April morning, after a two-and-a-half year-long battle with leukaemia. on the morning of 30th of April. He passed away at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.A few days after his demise, Neetu shared a photo of Rishi with a heartbreaking message. In the photo, he can be seen happily holding a drink, grinning into the camera. Rishi Kapoor's love for Black Label was well known. Neetu captioned the photo "The end of our story."(With inputs from IANS)Neetu Thanks Doctors for Taking Care of Rishi Kapoor