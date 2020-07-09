Here's How Neetu Kapoor Celebrated Her Birthday With Family

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday on 8 July and has shared some pictures from the celebration with her family. Neetu shared pictures of cutting the birthday cake with her family and wrote, "The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today."

Seen in the pictures are Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhimi Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor's sister Reema Jain and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Earlier, Riddhima had shared some pictures from the birthday celebration and also from the birthday eve dinner. Sharing a picture of her with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma."

Momâs bday eve dinner â¤ï¸ #dinnerready

