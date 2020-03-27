Scary: Neeti Mohan on Returning From Australia Amid COVID-19

Singer Neeti Mohan was on a family vacation in Australia with her husband and sisters, Mukti and Shakti Mohan, when coronavirus numbers started increasing rapidly, due to which she had to cut her trip short and return. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared the ‘scary’ details of returning during the COVID-19 crisis.

She said, “It was just the onset, but the numbers suddenly increased. When we heard that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who were also in Australia, had contracted coronavirus, it was alarming. They were shooting in the same country, and I got an anxiety attack thinking if someone of that league can get it, we might also get affected.”