Scary: Neeti Mohan on Returning From Australia Amid COVID-19
Singer Neeti Mohan was on a family vacation in Australia with her husband and sisters, Mukti and Shakti Mohan, when coronavirus numbers started increasing rapidly, due to which she had to cut her trip short and return. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared the ‘scary’ details of returning during the COVID-19 crisis.
She said, “It was just the onset, but the numbers suddenly increased. When we heard that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who were also in Australia, had contracted coronavirus, it was alarming. They were shooting in the same country, and I got an anxiety attack thinking if someone of that league can get it, we might also get affected.”
She also shared a picture of them returning from Australia on Instagram, and wrote, “We are happy to be back home after a fab trip in Australia. Although we had to cut it short but looking at the health advisory issued around the world for COVID-19 it is best to be back home. In times like these better to be responsible as prevention is better than cure. We kept washing our hands and carried a lot of hand sanitizers with us. We have already started self- isolation.”
The family completed 14 days of quarantine in their farmhouse in Pune and will be staying there until the end of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
