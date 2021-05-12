I'm Intimidated by Him: Neena on Playing Amitabh's Wife in Goodbye

"I am very excited to work with Mr. Bachchan. I have shot for only five-six days in Bombay, but then the lockdown happened so I had to return home. I haven't started my scenes with him yet, but I am very intimidated by him," she told SpotBoyE. Neena went to her Mukteshwar home after a lockdown was imposed in Mumbai.

"It's like when we are waiting for the short, he would be sitting in a corner and I would wonder should I go close to him, talk to him or no. Should I ask him something or not? It's actually quite a thing and I think slowly things will be fine for all of us," she added.

Despite having shot for only a few days, Neena had an amusing incident to share from the Goodbye sets involving an interaction with Amitabh. "One day I thought why couldn't I sit with Mr. Bachchan? The other actors are sitting with him and talking. So then I gathered some courage and went and sat next to him but then he got busy on his phone, so I silently sat there. We're the ones who expect Bachchan to be a certain way, but he is a normal person and I am very happy that I will be working with him," she shared.