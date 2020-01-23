‘Mera Time Aagya’: Neena Gupta Recites Poem Reflecting on Career
Neena Gupta has said that she’s glad that her career is blossoming, even if success has come later in life. The actor expressed her sentiments by reciting a poem by Rakesh Bedi at a promotional event for her upcoming film Panga.
“Bhagwan ko sabse pahle shukriya ada kaurugi ki mera time aagya hai, Der se but aagya (First of all, I would like to thank god that my time has come, late but it has come),” she said. She confessed that she had become addicted to Instagram and added, “Mera time aagya hai, Mera time aagya hai, Fir main sochu mera time mujhe chhod ke gaya hi kab tha. Main hi lambi chhutti pe thi, kaam pe dhyan dia hi kab tha (My time has come, my time has come. But then I think when was my time over, I was the one who was on a long holiday, I had not focussed on my work at all).”
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Kangana Ranaut as a kabaddi player who is trying to balance her family life and her sporting career. Neena plays her mother in the film. Panga also features Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film releases on 24 January.
Neena Gupta has several projects in the pipeline. She reunites with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which releases on 21 February. She will also feature in a Netflix series with daughter Masaba Gupta. The show will reportedly be a fictionalise version of Masaba’s life and explore how she navigates her personal and professional life post divorce. According to reports, Neena is also currently shooting for a film that stars Rakul Preet, Arjun Kapoor and Soni Razdan.
