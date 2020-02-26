Neena Gupta Has the Best Reaction to Her ID Being Checked Thrice

Some of her fans commented on her picture saying that the checking must have been due to the fact she looks younger than her ID photographs. A user commented, “Mam, usually the picture in the passport/ID is younger than the actual person holding it. In ur case, it’s the other way round! That’s the reason he us double checking it.”

The actor recently got a haircut and she shared an older picture of her with the same hairdo, for which she has been receiving lot of love and appreciation.