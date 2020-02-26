Neena Gupta Has the Best Reaction to Her ID Being Checked Thrice
Recently, Neena Gupta had an amusing experience at the airport when her ID was checked multiple times. Sharing the experience on Instagram, she wrote, “Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee.” (When your ID is checked thrice, then you must realise that you aren’t famous and successful yet). Donning her airport look, she looks elegant in the picture in a blue kurta, salwat and a denim jacket.
Some of her fans commented on her picture saying that the checking must have been due to the fact she looks younger than her ID photographs. A user commented, “Mam, usually the picture in the passport/ID is younger than the actual person holding it. In ur case, it’s the other way round! That’s the reason he us double checking it.”
The actor recently got a haircut and she shared an older picture of her with the same hairdo, for which she has been receiving lot of love and appreciation.
On the work front, Neena Gupta has a string of hits and good roles with Panga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho. She will also feature in a Netflix series with daughter Masaba Gupta. The show will reportedly be a fictionalised version of Masaba’s life and explore how she navigates her personal and professional life post-divorce. According to reports, Neena is also currently shooting for a film that stars Rakul Preet, Arjun Kapoor and Soni Razdan.
