NCW Takes Note After Video of Jawed Habib Spitting on Woman's Hair Goes Viral

In other interviews to TV channels the woman said, "I attended the workshop to learn something. But he was not answering my questions. Then he called me to the stage to teach cutting. He pushed my head, I objected, saying I have cervical issues. Then he spat twice on my hair and said that if you don't have water in your parlour then you can spit. My husband was making the video. After I came down from the stage, Habib's assistant said he was just joking."