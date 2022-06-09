‘She’s Nayan & I’m the One’: Vignesh Shivan Shares Wedding Pic With Nayanthara

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June in an intimate ceremony with family and friends at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram.

Vignesh shared a picture from their wedding and wrote, "On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One With God’s grace, the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding."