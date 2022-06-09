‘She’s Nayan & I’m the One’: Vignesh Shivan Shares Wedding Pic With Nayanthara
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June.
Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June in an intimate ceremony with family and friends at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram.
Vignesh shared a picture from their wedding and wrote, "On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One With God’s grace, the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding."
In the picture, the couple can be seen in their wedding attire and Vignesh is kissing Nayanthara's forehead. Photographer Joseph Radhik shared the photo and wrote, "Just married. Nayan & Wikki. Chennai, 2022. Shot with and for @storiesbyjosephradhik With @mohamedjameer @sprinkledwords @rajmohapatra @varnikaaggarwal_ @garima731 There are good days, and there are days like these - full of cheek hurting smiles and love. Thank you Nayan and Wikki for having us here, you're literally the best!"
Several actors including actors Rajinikanth, Suriya, Shah Rukh Khan, and filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Atlee have reportedly attended the wedding. Atlee had earlier shared a photo with SRK from the wedding with the caption, "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02."
