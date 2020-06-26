Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya had recently sent him a legal notice demanding divorce and maintenance owing to discord in their marriage. The actor has now responded to the same by sending a legal notice with subject to engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation as well as slander of character, reports Times of India.The report states that Nawazuddin had legally replied to Aaliya’s notice for ‘dissolution of marriage’ on 19 May, contrary to Aaliya’s statement of not receiving any response. According to the publication, Nawazuddin’s notice stated that he has been providing for their children’s expenses, their education and has evidence for the same, while his wife alleged that he had stopped paying the allowance.“EMI is still being paid by my client. Other children related expenses too. Divorce notice was replied to but again, she has stated the contrary in order to defame through this well thought slander campaign,” Nawazuddin’s lawyer Adnan Shaikh is quoted.In an earlier interview, Aaliya had stated that there is no going back on her decision to separate from the actor. “I haven’t yet thought anything about the future. However, I hope to get full custody of my children as I am the one who has brought them up”. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.