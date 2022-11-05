Navya Nanda on Brother Agastya's Film Debut: 'He's Out There to Do Great Work'

When asked if she gave any pep talk to her brother before his film, Navya confidently told NDTV, "No, I don't think he needs one. He is really motivated and I think he is out there to do really some great works, so I don't think he needs any pep talk from me, he is charged up already."

She also shared that she loves the song from The Archies' trailer. "I am not much of a dancer but I think the new The Archies song that came out from my brother's trailer so that's really a fun song, that's something I really loved dancing to," she further told NDTV.

Produced by Tiger Baby, The Archies will also mark the OTT debut of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

The film is an Indian adpatation of the American classic, Archies comics. It follows the adventures of Archie Andrews and his friends, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and Kevin Keller. Besides Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi, the film will also feature Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.