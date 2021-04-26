Veteran Editor Waman Bhonsle Dies, Directors Express Condolences

National Award winning film editor Waman Bhonsle passed away aged 87, on Monday due to age related issues. His nephew Dinesh Bhonsle confirmed the news in a statement to the Indian Express.

"He was keeping unwell from around a year. He had diabetes for many years, and in the last one year he had also started losing his memory. He was not able to walk around much either and had stopped eating in the last four-five days. He passed away at his home in Goregaon, Mumbai at 4.00 AM today. His funeral will be held in the afternoon today," he said.