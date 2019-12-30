Naseeruddin Reads Constitution Preamble in Video Celebrating India

Given the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests sweeping the country, the Karwan e Mohabbat collective has put out a video that is bound to send chills down your spine. The video is a beautiful montage of visuals from protests across the country, featuring individuals from all walks of life, set against the haunting voice of actor Naseeruddin Shah as he reads the Preamble to the Constitution of India. The video features images of people holding placards that read “secular” and “democratic”, cops as they grab citizens, and large crowds gathered on the streets of India.