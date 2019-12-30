Naseeruddin Reads Constitution Preamble in Video Celebrating India
Given the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests sweeping the country, the Karwan e Mohabbat collective has put out a video that is bound to send chills down your spine. The video is a beautiful montage of visuals from protests across the country, featuring individuals from all walks of life, set against the haunting voice of actor Naseeruddin Shah as he reads the Preamble to the Constitution of India. The video features images of people holding placards that read “secular” and “democratic”, cops as they grab citizens, and large crowds gathered on the streets of India.
The video was posted by Karwan e Mohabbat’s official social media handle. The tweet reads, “JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation”
Watch it here:
In light of the Citizenship Amendment Act passed on 11 December, protests have erupted in pockets across the country. In places like Delhi and UP, the protests have turned violent while those in Mumbai remain peaceful. At a recent anti CAA protest held at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, many Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Javed Akhtar and Swara Bhasker were spotted. Other celebrities who have spoken out against the law include Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana Azmi.
