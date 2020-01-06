I Realized He Knows His Craft: Naseeruddin in Irrfan’s Biography

‘I was impressed by Irrfan,’ Govind says. ‘As an actor (even though he was still a student), he engaged his co-actor.’ Govind adds that there are many actors who follow the method of not looking at the other actor in the scene, but, instead, they look in other directions, with the hope of getting much more attention. Irrfan would look at his co-actor.

Govind was also impressed by Irrfan’s speech. It was unique, a style of his own, and he did not seem to be imitating anyone. Naturally this was towards the end of the NSD days and Irrfan had stepped out of the Naseeruddin Shah-inspired phase of acting. Govind feels that there are actors out there who need to show off their acting skills, but that quality was not there in Irrfan.

‘Mehnat toh kar rahe hote hain, lekin agar woh mehnat dikh jaye, phir audience ka maza nikal jaata hai (They are working hard, but if the audience sees that hard work, then they lose the fun of it.). They can tell the actor is acting.’ But Irrfan stood apart from those actors, as his performance seemed effortless. ‘Hindi mein bolte hain sehajata se acting karna (They say in Hindi, it is acting with natural ease),’

Govind says. ‘He was eager to work, but his intention was that it had to be something substantial,’ Govind says. ‘Chhota bhi role ho, par usmein kuch hona chahiye (Even if it is a small role, there should be some substance in it.).’

Irrfan’s co-stars in Jazeere were Ratna Pathak Shah (who married Naseeruddin Shah in 1982) and Mita Vashisht.

Naseeruddin Shah remembers the first time he met Irrfan, when the young actor had dropped by his home to rehearse with Ratna. ‘When I saw Jazeere, I didn’t like the film and I didn’t understand it,’ he says. ‘But I was very impressed with the gravity Irrfan brought to the part and the sense he made of the speech. I thought he was a rare actor who did not emphasize on all the emphatic words, which a lot of actors do. I realized this guy knows his craft.’