Nafisa Ali Quashes Rumours of Lucky Ali's Death
Twitter was filled with condolence messages after a report stated Lucky Ali passed away.
Veteran actor Nafisa Ali took to Twitter to quash rumours about singer Lucky Ali's death. She assured everyone that he is healthy and fine. Twitter was flooded with condolence messages after a report of Ali's death started circulating around Tuesday evening.
"Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health", Nafisa tweeted.
Speaking to a leading daily, Nafisa Ali said that Lucky is currently in his Bangalore farmhouse. "I have spoken to him and he is fine. Lucky does not have COVID, in fact he has antibodies. He is busy with his music and planning concerts. As of now, he is in his Bangalore farmhouse and his family is there with him".
