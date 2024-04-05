'My Husband Is My Best Friend': Jaya Opens Up On Her Relationship With Amitabh

Navya Nanda Naveli wrapped up the second season of her podcast, What The Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. During the last episode of the season, Jaya opened up about her relationship with her actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan and shared how they are 'best friends.'
Navya asked during the show, "If two people are just friends, is it correct to put romance in between a friendship?” In response to her question, Jaya replied, "My closest friends are inside my house. It’s true, my husband is my best friend. I don’t hide anything from him.”
Adding to that, Shweta said, "I don’t know why everyone likes to say, ‘my daughter is my best friend’ or ‘my son is my best friend’. We are not friends. You are my mother, there are certain lines that I cannot cross with you. My children are my children and my friends are my friends."
Sharing the teaser of the podcast, Navya wrote on Instagram, “And we wrap up Season 2’s final episode by asking – Are friends forever? The trio on friendships and more. Tune in tomorrow at 7pm!”
Have a look at it here:
Jaya and Amitabh have been married for over fifty years. The couple celebrated their silver jubilee anniversary last year on 3 June. They are parents to their daughter Shweta and son Abhishek Bachchan.
