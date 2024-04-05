ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'My Husband Is My Best Friend': Jaya Opens Up On Her Relationship With Amitabh

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have been married for 50 years.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Navya Nanda Naveli wrapped up the second season of her podcast, What The Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. During the last episode of the season, Jaya opened up about her relationship with her actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan and shared how they are 'best friends.'

Navya asked during the show, "If two people are just friends, is it correct to put romance in between a friendship?” In response to her question, Jaya replied, "My closest friends are inside my house. It’s true, my husband is my best friend. I don’t hide anything from him.”

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Adding to that, Shweta said, "I don’t know why everyone likes to say, ‘my daughter is my best friend’ or ‘my son is my best friend’. We are not friends. You are my mother, there are certain lines that I cannot cross with you. My children are my children and my friends are my friends."

Sharing the teaser of the podcast, Navya wrote on Instagram, “And we wrap up Season 2’s final episode by asking – Are friends forever? The trio on friendships and more. Tune in tomorrow at 7pm!”

Have a look at it here:

Jaya and Amitabh have been married for over fifty years. The couple celebrated their silver jubilee anniversary last year on 3 June. They are parents to their daughter Shweta and son Abhishek Bachchan.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Jaya Bachchan   Navya Nanda 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×