My First Break Was Given by Sonu Sood: Amit Sadh Thanks Actor

Amit Sadh has taken to Twitter to share that his first break was given by actor Sonu Sood. Sadh shared the anecdote while congratulating Sood as his book, I am No Messiah, released recently.

Thanking Sonu Sood, Amit Sadh wrote: "Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many, many years."