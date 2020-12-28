My First Break Was Given by Sonu Sood: Amit Sadh Thanks Actor
Sadh shared the anecdote while congratulating Sonu Sood for the release of his book.
Amit Sadh has taken to Twitter to share that his first break was given by actor Sonu Sood. Sadh shared the anecdote while congratulating Sood as his book, I am No Messiah, released recently.
Thanking Sonu Sood, Amit Sadh wrote: "Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many, many years."
Responding to Sadh's tweet Sonu Sood wrote, "Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap."
Amit Sadh thanked Sonu Sood once again and added, "Sonu bhai Thank you for your words ... They mean so much to me and I will work harder to make you prouder and thank you for leading the right way and for all the inspiration. Hope we meet soon! Lots of love."
