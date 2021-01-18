Legendary Musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan Passes Away at 89
Khan’s daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan said that he passed away peacefully at his Bandra home
Legendary Indian classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday (17 January) at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89.
Khan was born into a family of musicians in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh. Having received many awards in his lifetime, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he was an inspiration for many musicians.
Khan’s daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan told PTI that he passed away peacefully at his Bandra home at 12.37 pm. Later, she shared videos from the funeral ceremony and a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing: “With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father,-in law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago. (sic)”.
Music composer AR Rahman paid a tribute with one of Khan's compositions and wrote, “The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world RoseHibiscusSunflowerBlossomTulip#UstadGhulamMustafa.”
Singer Lata Mangeshkar also offered her condolences. “Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the (I have received the news that the maestro of Indian classical music, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, is no more. He was an incredible singer as well as a great human being).”
In another tweet, the veteran singer shared that she and her niece took lessons from him. “Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.”
Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan also expressed his grief. “Very saddened to know about the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. His musical legacy lives on forever! My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”
