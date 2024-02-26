Music Legend Pankaj Udhas Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

India's Ghazal icon Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, 26 February after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was in his early 70s. The news of his demise was shared by his family on social media.

Udhas' daughter Naayab Udhas, took to Instagram to post an official statement that read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."