ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Music Legend Pankaj Udhas Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, 26 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

India's Ghazal icon Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, 26 February after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was in his early 70s. The news of his demise was shared by his family on social media.

Udhas' daughter Naayab Udhas, took to Instagram to post an official statement that read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Have a look:

Udhas, born in 1951, gained fame with his 1980 ghazal album 'Aahat.' He sang the iconic track 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's iconic film, Naam. Udhas also released albums and hosted concerts, earning India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Pankaj Udhas 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×