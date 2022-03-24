Pakistani Actor Muneeb Butt Books Entire Theatre to Watch ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Muneeb Butt's romantic gesture for his wife Aiman has gone viral on social media.
Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt seemingly booked an entire theatre in Dubai so he and his wife Aiman Khan could watch the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. A video Muneeb posted on his Instagram story won hearts.
In the clip, Muneeb said, “I’ve booked the entire theatre for you. If Gangubai (Kathiawadi) doesn’t turn out to be a good film, we’ll watch the last episode of ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’.” "Private Show! 'Gangubai'." Muneeb wrote on his Instagram stories.
Muneeb Butt has worked in several TV shows including Baandi, Yaariyan, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, and Qarar. He also plays the lead role in the show Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat. He and Aiman have worked together in Bay Qasoor, Googly Muhalla, and Khwab Saraye among other shows.
Muneeb and Aiman tied the knot in November 2018.
Gangubai Kathiawadi was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is inspired by a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai, who is trafficked into prostitution as a young girl and goes on to become the matriarch of Kamathipura.
While the film was appreciated by the audience and critics, several Instagram users have created reel videos on the film’s songs like ‘Dholida’ and ‘Meri Jaan’. Muneeb’s romantic gesture for his wife isn’t the first time the love for the film has crossed oceans.
A viral video from February featured three women grooving to the track ‘Dholida’ in front of the Eiffel Tower. Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere during the Berlin Film Festival 2022 in February. The film released theatrically on 25 February.
