Mumbai Saga: Emraan Shares Video of Audience Whistling in Theatre

After Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga also brought back audiences to the theatres. On Friday, 19 March, cinema halls opened with full occupancy after nearly a year.

In order to encourage the audience to watch their film in the hall, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi turned up at a movie theatre and sold the tickets. Emraan took to social media to share a video.