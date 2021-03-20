Mumbai Saga: Emraan Shares Video of Audience Whistling in Theatre
The film opened to packed theatres on Friday, 19 March.
After Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga also brought back audiences to the theatres. On Friday, 19 March, cinema halls opened with full occupancy after nearly a year.
In order to encourage the audience to watch their film in the hall, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi turned up at a movie theatre and sold the tickets. Emraan took to social media to share a video.
"Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it. Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR. BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW", the actor tweeted.
Emraan also went to the Gaeity Theatre in Mumbai to see the reception his film is getting. He was thrilled as the audience started whistling and clapping. Sharing a video of the same, Emraan tweeted, "Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres !! #mumbaisaga #gaeitytheatre #backtotheatre".
Reviewing the film The Quint's Stutee Ghosh wrote, "Bollywood underworld stories have their loyalists. While there isn’t anything spectacularly new or arresting here, but if this is a genre that interests you then probably Mumbai Saga could be up your alley".
