Mumbai's 'Ask the Sexpert' Columnist Dr Mahinder Watsa Passes Away

Dr Watsa began his career as a columnist in the 1960s, dispensing medical advice in a women's magazine. While working as a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), he proposed that a sexual counselling and education program should be introduced in the country, and in 1974 the organisation started India's first sex education, counselling and therapy centre on his advice. In the early 1980s, Watsa left his practice to devote his time to counselling and education.

Known for his wit, Watsa even inspired Boman Irani's character, sexologist Dr Vardhi, in Mikhil Musale's 2019 film Made in China.