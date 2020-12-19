Police Probe Ordered in Javed Akhtar, Kangana Defamation Case

Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut.
A court in Mumbai has directed the Juhu police to investigate the defamation complaint filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana Ranaut, and asked them to submit a report on 16 January, reported PTI.

On 3 November, Akhtar's lawyer filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut on his behalf for making defamatory statements against him. The lyricist claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The complaint has been registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

Akhtar recorded his statement before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court on 3 December.

