Grave Violation: Court on Construction at Kangana's Mumbai Flats

A Mumbai court has dismissed Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking to restrain the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from demolishing the unauthorized construction on her property in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood.

The civil court observed that Ranaut had violated the sanctioned plan while merging the three flats that she owns on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building. Judge LS Chavan noted that in doing so, she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) into habitable area. "These are grave violations of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required," PTI quoted the court as saying.