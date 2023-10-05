ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘Mujhe Laga VIP Hoon’: Neena Gupta On Being Denied Entry to Airport VIP Lounge

Neena Gupta took to Instagram and shared that she was denied entry at the ‘reserved lounge’ of Bareilly airport.

Actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share that she was denied entry at the ‘reserved lounge’ of Bareilly airport.  She posted a video from the airport stating that she considered herself as one of the VIPs, but will now work harder to actually become one.

She shared a video from the airport where she said in Hindi, “Hello, I am speaking to you from Bareilly airport. This is the reserved lounge where I had sat once, but today I wasn’t allowed. I thought the reserved lounge was for VIPs, and I thought I was one, but I am yet to become a VIP. I need to work hard a lot more to become a VIP. Which is good, this will motivate me to work harder and become one. Thank you so much.”

Neena Gupta was last seen in the series, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley.

