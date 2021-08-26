Neeraj Ghaywan, Richa Chadha Call Out Lyricist Manoj Muntashir's Bigoted Video

In the video, captioned, “Choose Your Legacy And Your Heros!” Muntashir dubs Mughal rulers like Akbar, Humayun, and Jehangir ‘glorified dacoits’, and questions if everyone has been “brainwashed” into glorifying Mughals.

Writer Vaibhav Vishal tweeted, “The man who made a career out of Ishq, Khalish, Mehfooz, Fariyaad, Humsafar and Rashqe Kamar questions our Indo-Islamic legacy, and our education, values and choices,” adding, “Good to see the mask coming off, Manoj. Remove the word “Muntashir” from your name now. Choose your legacy!”