'Monkey Man' Trailer: Revenge Is Primal & Slick In Dev Patel's Directorial Debut

'Monkey Man', which marks Sobhita Dhulipala's Hollywood debut will hit theatres on 5 April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
The trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man dropped on Friday (26 January).

The protagonist Kid, played by Patel, spends his entire life hoping he could do something to protect the underprivileged. Through his journey, the trailer provides glimpses into how the rich and powerful exploit those around them. With high-octane and slick action sequences, Monkey Man is sure to be a visual delight.

Kid grows up to become a gorilla-masked fighter in an underground fight club, filled to the brim with righteous rage. The trailer touches upon his relationship with his mother and how he was inspired by the story she’d tell him. A voiceover recounts, “When I was a boy, my mother used to tell me a story of a demon king and his army. They brought fire and terror to the land until they faced the protector of the people; The White Monkey.”

The trailer also has multiple other references to, and is inspired by the, legend of Hanuman. 

Makarand Deshpande and Sikandar Kher are poised to be the antagonists but Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, and Sharlito Copley. The film is slated to hit theatres on 5 April. 

Watch the trailer here:

Topics:  Dev Patel   Sobhita Dhulipala   Monkey Man 

More News
