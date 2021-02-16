Money Laundering Case: Actor Sachin Joshi Sent to ED Custody

Actor, producer and businessman Sachin Joshi, arrested on Sunday (14 February) in connection with an alleged money-laundering case, has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 18 February, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Sachin, son of Gutkha baron Jagdish Joshi, was arrested after seven hours of questioning, an ED official related to the probe told IANS.



The official said he was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe involving Omkar Group.