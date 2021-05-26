Prabhas Part of 'Mission Impossible 7'? Film's Director Responds
A viral post earlier claimed that Prabhas would star in the Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 7'.
There were rumours spread across social media that South star Prabhas would join Tom Cruise in the 7th installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. However, director Christopher McQuarrie reacted to the rumours and turns out they're false. The director responsible for the next two Mission Impossible films tweeted that he has never even met Prabhas.
The original tweet McQuarrie replied to said, "@chrismcquarrie there is a viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not?"
According to a post that went viral on social media the actor allegedly met the director in Italy where Prabhas was shooting for him film Radhe Shyam. The post further claimed that McQuarrie read out the script of Mission Impossible 7 to Prabhas who accepted the offer.
McQuarrie replied to the aforementioned tweet and refuted the rumours, "While he's a very talented man, we've never met. Welcome to the internet."
The next Mission Impossible film starring Tom Cruise is slated to release in 2022. On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his film Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The period romantic drama also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead.
He is also part of the Om Raut directorial titled Adipurush based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film is scheduled to release in August 2022.
