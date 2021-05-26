Prabhas Part of 'Mission Impossible 7'? Film's Director Responds

The original tweet McQuarrie replied to said, "@chrismcquarrie there is a viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not?"

According to a post that went viral on social media the actor allegedly met the director in Italy where Prabhas was shooting for him film Radhe Shyam. The post further claimed that McQuarrie read out the script of Mission Impossible 7 to Prabhas who accepted the offer.