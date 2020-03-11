Milind Soman Reacts to Trending for His RSS Link When He Was a Boy

Soman goes on to call the RSS a “desi Scouts movement” and remembers that he went on treks and overnight camping trips around the outskirts of Mumbai with other kids as part of the organisation. The actor also talks about his father being a part of the RSS. “My dad had been part of the RSS himself and was a proud Hindu. I didn’t see what there was to be proud about, but on the other hand, I didn’t see that there was much to complain about either. It just was. I don’t know what my shakha leaders felt about being Hindu—they didn’t really air their views on it to us, as far as I remember. Even if they had, I would not have paid attention—it would have made them sound too much like my dad,” writes Soman.