Milind Soman's Mother Celebrates 81st Birthday With 15 Push-Ups

Model and actor Milind Soman's mother, Usha Soman turned 81 on 3 July and she celebrate the day with an unusual activity - 15 push-ups. Milind Soman shared a video of her doing the push-ups effortlessly and the netizens are in awe of her.

He also shared a picture of the two along with his wife, Ankita Konwar, who baked a cake on the occasion. Captioning the post, Milind wrote, "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai. keep smiling !!"