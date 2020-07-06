Milind Soman's Mother Celebrates 81st Birthday With 15 Push-Ups
She had planned to visit Zambia for bungee jumping but couldn't make it due to the pandemic.
Model and actor Milind Soman's mother, Usha Soman turned 81 on 3 July and she celebrate the day with an unusual activity - 15 push-ups. Milind Soman shared a video of her doing the push-ups effortlessly and the netizens are in awe of her.
He also shared a picture of the two along with his wife, Ankita Konwar, who baked a cake on the occasion. Captioning the post, Milind wrote, "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai. keep smiling !!"
Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Rampal and Shilpa Shetty complimented her for her fitness. Arjun commented on the post, "Happy birthday aai. you are incredible," and Shilpa wrote, "Wow this is so inspiring #goals Happy birthday."
Ankita also shared a picture of them to wish her on social media and wrote that her mother-in-law was supposed to be in Zambia for bungee jumping but couldn't make it due to the pandemic.
"81, fit and fabulous!Last year for her 80th birthday, she chose to go scuba diving in Bali and this year she was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia. Even though that couldn’t be done given the current situation of the world, we are still so very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday in a happy healthy home. Grateful for every moment. Happy 81st," she wrote.
