Men Have Always Made Me Feel Apologetic of My Talent: Kangana
She said that director K. L. VIjay taught her 'creative partnership'
The trailer for K. L. Vijay's Thalaivi was launched during an event coinciding with the lead actor Kangana Ranaut's birthday. Speaking about her director Vijay, Kangana said she learned 'creative partnership' from him. "Never have I met a man who hasn't made me feel apologetic about my talent. I feel so emotional; I'm not usually like that. He is one person who has made me feel good about my talent. Usually, the camaraderie they show with a male hero, they never show with an actress but as a director, I learned from him how to show creative partnership."
Kangana thanked co-star Arvind Swamy while referring to the lack of support from men especially with regards to women-centric films. "So many women have added to the lives and careers of superstars but you can't say the same about many superstars and I hope you (Arvind) add to my live also. I really hope a day arrives in the future where male superstars support women in women centric films, even in Hindi films."
Quoting a video of herself talking to the crowd, Kangana tweeted, "I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer."
Speaking about his journey with Kangana, writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad said "She asked 'What preparation should I make to get into her character?' I told her, 'Be yourself. You're one lady who doesn't bow down to anyone.' My journey with Kangana started with 'Manikarnika' and I have a personal connection with the movie, because that's my daughter's name. I wish and I bless her (Kangana) that in real life as well she becomes a great leader and goes to great heights."
Thalaivi stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swamy as MGR. Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree, and Raj Arun appear in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 23 April.
