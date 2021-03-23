Men Have Always Made Me Feel Apologetic of My Talent: Kangana

Speaking about his journey with Kangana, writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad said "She asked 'What preparation should I make to get into her character?' I told her, 'Be yourself. You're one lady who doesn't bow down to anyone.' My journey with Kangana started with 'Manikarnika' and I have a personal connection with the movie, because that's my daughter's name. I wish and I bless her (Kangana) that in real life as well she becomes a great leader and goes to great heights."

Thalaivi stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swamy as MGR. Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree, and Raj Arun appear in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 23 April.