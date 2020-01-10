Meghna, Fox Studios File Appeal in Delhi Hc Against Chhapaak Order
Delhi’s Patiala House Court had recently directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak to give lawyer Aparna Bhat credit in the film. Now, according to reports Fox Studios and Meghna Gulzar have filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court challenging the lower court order.
Just before the release of the film, Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in the Patiala House Court, filed a plea seeking stay on Chhapaak. She had posted a message on Facebook saying that she was ‘deeply disturbed post watching the film’ as the makers haven’t mentioned her name in the film or given her credit.
The advocate wrote in a Facebook post dated 8 January, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life.”
In another post, she wrote, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even "Thank you!!". I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”
Meghna had filed an affidavit in response to Aparna’s lawsuit, saying that the suit was "wholly misconceived, frivolous, legally untenable and unmeritorious."
The suit fails to make out any case of copyright infringement, the affidavit said, adding information available in public domain is not protected under the Copyright Act.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)