Meghna, Fox Studios File Appeal in Delhi Hc Against Chhapaak Order

Delhi’s Patiala House Court had recently directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak to give lawyer Aparna Bhat credit in the film. Now, according to reports Fox Studios and Meghna Gulzar have filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court challenging the lower court order.

Just before the release of the film, Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in the Patiala House Court, filed a plea seeking stay on Chhapaak. She had posted a message on Facebook saying that she was ‘deeply disturbed post watching the film’ as the makers haven’t mentioned her name in the film or given her credit.