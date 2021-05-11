Meet TVF Aspirants’ SK AKA Actor Abhilash Thapliyal
TVF Aspirants' Abhilash Thapliyal shares how he got the role of SK.
TVF's Aspirants has been the latest hit that dropped on YouTube and has been stealing the hearts of many on the platform.
It's based on the story of three friends who drift apart while completing their coaching for becoming IAS officers. Their life takes them on different paths but destiny has something in store.
The finale of TVF Aspirants dropped on 8 May and ever since the release of the first episode, most have been raving about SK AKA Abhilash Thapliyal.
Thapliyal, who is a radio jockey by profession, has a knack for playing characters. Many of his social media followers have seen the actor take on different characters effortlessly. Whether its his spoof personality of Arvind Kejriwal 'Mufflerman' or him joking as JD Saab, Thapliyal has a lot to offer.
"I am overwhelmed with the response that I have gotten from the audiences. I like how people have appreciated the little character nuances I added and as a whole appreciated the team's effort that went into creating Aspirants," says Abhilash in a chat with The Quint.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
