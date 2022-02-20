ADVERTISEMENT

'May Not be Able to Hold Her Hand in Public': Siddhant on His Relationship

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his relationship.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Siddhant Chaturvedi on his relationship.</p></div>
i

Siddhant Chaturvedi has opened up that he is not single. The actor said that he is in a relationship, but wants to keep it under wraps because he feels “the thing we love the most, we should keep it hidden".

In an interview to Bollywood Bubble Siddhant said about his partner, "I like simple things. I am very shy, I don't like PDA and I may not be able to hold her hand in public".

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on his relationship he added, "Showing it in front of the world is not my piece of cake. I like coming back home, watching something, playing my FIFA games, travelling. I am luckiest guy in the world. When you see the world together, experiencing things first hand, is a game changer.”

Siddhant also told the publication that he diverts the questions around his relationship so that people don't ask him anything. "I like to keep a bit of mystery around it".

After Gehraiyaan, Siddhant is gearing up for Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read

Here’s Why This Dialogue by Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan' Is Going Viral

Here’s Why This Dialogue by Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan' Is Going Viral
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×