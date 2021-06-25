Helped Me Nearly Cure PCOD: Masaba Gupta Shares Fitness Milestone
Ali Fazal and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared their fitness journeys below Masaba Gupta's post.
Designer-actor Masaba Gupta regularly shares glimpses of her healthy lifestyle and fitness routine on social media. On Friday, Masaba celebrated a milestone in her fitness journey, commenting that she is the 'lightest she has been in 10 years'.
Masaba had earlier talked about being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and said, "Everything I do is in order to keep my PCOD in control, which for me directly linked to weight gain." In her latest Instagram post, the designer credited a "non-negotiable" routine for nearly curing her PCOD and helping her focus better.
"'I am as committed to my health as I am to my business and my relationships' - Say this to yourself every single day, " she wrote in the caption.
Sharing her fitness routine, she wrote, "You have to make one thing about fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9 am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable... also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple, ghar ka khaana."
"No celebration the night before, no amount of stress and no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food and drink I love with friends and family on the weekend even more."Masaba Gupta, Founder, 'House of Masaba'
"I'm the lightest I've been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition and making physical activity your focus! What are some of your non-negotiables? Tell me in the comments below," she added.
Several Celebrities Chimed in
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari thanked Masaba for speaking about PCOD, and talked about her experience.
"Thankyou for speaking about PCOD. This is one of the most important post in a woman's life who has suffered from PCOD for really long. Mood Swings, bloating and sudden weight gain. Yoga, walk and only low intensity work out helped me in the past four years. Where i decided no more meds. Meditation everyday, A good energy with a happy state of mind is what i look for everyday. And its started showing now in my overall outlook towards life."Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Filmmaker
Singer Sophie Choudry answered Masaba's question in her comment: My Pilates time & cutting out cow’s milk from my diet. I still have cream and butter and occasionally some ice cream but no milk/paneer at all."
Actor Ali Fazal, who has gone through several transformations for work, also talked about his 'non-negotiable' fitness journey. He wrote,"so nice to read this.. as a man if i may- have gone through so many transformations for work, and what nobody realises is the toll it takes and sometimes mentally that a part of the mind switches off to all inputs.
He further wrote, "And its only focus and nutrition that almost rekindles the hope that our bodies are amazing gods within themselves.. capable of the unthinkable sometimes," adding that he started yoga and nothing will pull him away from that ever.
