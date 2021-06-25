Helped Me Nearly Cure PCOD: Masaba Gupta Shares Fitness Milestone

Masaba had earlier talked about being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and said, "Everything I do is in order to keep my PCOD in control, which for me directly linked to weight gain." In her latest Instagram post, the designer credited a "non-negotiable" routine for nearly curing her PCOD and helping her focus better.

"'I am as committed to my health as I am to my business and my relationships' - Say this to yourself every single day, " she wrote in the caption.