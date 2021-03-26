Manoj Hoped for 'Sonchiriya' to Win; Happy for 'Chhichhore'
Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film (Hindi)
Manoj Bajpayee recently won the award for 'Best Actor' in the 67th National Film Awards for the Devashish Makhija directorial Bhonsle. He shared the award with Dhanush.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film (Hindi). Talking about the win to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he wished Sonchiriya had won an award too, "In such a box-office oriented industry, I am elated that Chhichhore won the award. When a film earns more than 250 crores but isn't being appreciated enough, it feels like something is amiss. So, when the same film wins a national award, its 'poetic justice'. The movie got the justice it deserved. I felt quite good when Chhichhore got the award, but I secretly hoped that Sonchiriya should have won something."
"Every single frame and scene, Sushant Singh Rajput is great in the film along with Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi has worked so well in the film. I had even told this to her that this film will always be above any work that other actresses from her generation have done," he added.
Co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is set in 1975 and follows a group of dacoits. The movie stars Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. It garnered positive reviews from critics.
Manoj also stars in Aban Bharucha Deohans’s Silence... Can You Hear It which is currently streaming on Zee5. Manoj plays an impatient cop in a murder mystery and the movie marks Manoj's debut into the whodunnit genre. He shared the show's release on Instagram in a post captioned, Streaming now @zee5premium."
