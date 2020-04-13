Dealing With Cancer Gave Courage to Deal With Lockdown: Manisha

“What I went through during the cancer treatment has given me the courage to deal with the present situation. I am focusing on just today, not tomorrow, not day after or when the lockdown will be over. I was just smiling to myself and thinking that it’s just how the situation repeats itself. Though in cancer, I was living with the fear psychosis for a longer time. We didn’t know if the treatment was working for about 4 to 6 months and then there was a waiting period for three years to feel safe which was way longer than this. But the lockdown did remind me of those days ” says Manisha Koirala.

Manisha Koirala has been hooked to movies and shows on Netflix, and she says that she recently watched Badlaa and loved Taapsee’s performance in it. “I just watched Badlaa and it was so intelligently done. Amit Ji has great screen presence and Taapsee is so good. She’s good in everything she does. I really admire her,” says Manisha Koirala.