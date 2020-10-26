Grateful, Thankful: Mandira Bedi Introduces Her Daughter Tara
Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old girl.
Mandira Bedi took to Instagram on Sunday, 25 October, to introduce her daughter Tara. Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal, who had earlier expressed their desire to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara Bedi Kaushal in the family in July. The couple have a nine-year-old son, Vir.
Sharing Tara's photo for the first time on social media, Mandira Bedi wrote, "She has come to us... like a blessing from above... our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit... with eyes that sparkle like stars... sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home... With open arms and pure love".
The actor-model added that she is "grateful, thankful, blessed" to have Tara in the family.
In an interview to Hindustan Times last year, Mandira had said that she and Raj have already applied for the adoption procedure. "Raj and I want a sister for Vir. He is eight, so we are looking to adopt a girl between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara".
